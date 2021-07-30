3 bodies discovered in Durban men's boutique burnt during unrest

The police have opened an inquest docket after the gruesome discovery of three bodies in a Durban men's boutique that was set alight during civil unrest in the province two weeks ago.

Col Brenda Muridili, National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure spokesperson, told TimesLIVE on Friday that the police responded to a complaint that three bodies had been discovered inside the burnt building.

She said an inquest docket has been opened for investigation at Durban Central.

The building was one of several that were looted and vandalised in the central business district.

TimesLIVE