South Africa

Stolen car stripped of parts, left on bricks behind a school

By staff reporter - 29 July 2021 - 09:19
The vehicle was found on Wednesday behind the Eersterust Secondary School.
Image: SAPS

A Hyundai sedan reported stolen on Tuesday in the Silverton area in Tshwane has been recovered, after being stripped of parts and mounted on bricks.

Sgt Sam Shibambo said the vehicle was found on Wednesday, parked behind the Eersterust Secondary School.

Police managed to recover several of the car parts at a house in John Sydney Drive.

“The investigation continues and arrests are imminent.”

TimesLIVE

