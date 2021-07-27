Gqeberha house robbers on the run after stealing woman's ashes

An urn containing the ashes of a man's wife was stolen along with electronic goods by four armed suspects during a house robbery in Gqeberha.

The police said on Tuesday that detectives were hunting for the culprits after the home invasion at Kragga Kamma.

“It is alleged that on Monday at about 10.30pm, the complainant, a tenant, was outside in a small courtyard smoking when she was confronted by four armed suspects,” said spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

“They threatened her and demanded money. She was forced into her cottage and various household items were taken.”

She was locked in a bedroom and the robbers slipped into the main house via a sliding door.

“The occupants in the house — a father, son, daughter and the daughter’s fiancé — were threatened and robbed.

“The suspects fled with cellphones, tools, a TV, a CCTV monitor, a laptop and an urn containing the ashes of the older male’s wife, as well as a wedding ring. No-one was injured during the robbery.”

The police are investigating a case of house robbery and are appealing to anyone who can provide information on the suspects' whereabouts to contact SAPS Kabega Park crime office on 082-442-1017, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

TimesLIVE