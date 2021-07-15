South Africa

SA records 16,435 new Covid-19 cases — mostly in Gauteng

By Staff Reporter - 15 July 2021 - 19:56
The 35 to 49 age group has moved fast to register to get their Covid-19 jabs. File image.
The 35 to 49 age group has moved fast to register to get their Covid-19 jabs. File image.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/SEBABATSO MOSAMO

SA recorded 16,435 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with the majority of them, 44%, coming from Gauteng.

The Western Cape followed with 18% of the new infections.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday that a further 377 Covid-19 related deaths had been reported, bringing total fatalities to date to 65,972.

Civil unrest and looting has had an adverse effect on the number of tests carried out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“Understanding that services have been adversely affected and services may be temporarily closed we encourage all our communities to seek medical help if they have Covid-19 symptoms such as fever, lethargy, a dry cough, or trouble breathing,” the NICD said in a statement.

“Individuals who are unable to access testing facilities and believe they have been infected or have had direct contact with someone who has been confirmed positive should call the Covid-19 -19 hotline on 0800 029 999, stay at home, quarantine for 10 days, and minimise contact with others.”

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA is now 2,253,240 which represents a 29.9% positivity rate.

There were 54,998 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

“There has been an increase of 726 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” said the NICD.

TimesLIVE

Eastern Cape health workers’ contracts extended

The contracts of 2,949 workers appointed to assist in the fight against Covid-19 have been extended for a further five months.
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 vaccinations halted in KZN, pharmacy inoculation sites looted

Independent pharmacies have been looted and destroyed, with millions of rands of much-needed medication lost and destroyed.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?
From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals