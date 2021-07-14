Eastern Cape health workers’ contracts extended

The Eastern Cape health department has extended the contracts of more than 3,000 healthcare workers.

The contracts of 2,949 workers appointed to assist in the fight against Covid-19 have been extended for a further five months, ending on November 30, and 55 employees for the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital’s new 100-bed ward will stay until March 31.

The contracts were approved by the provincial executive council after the Treasury sourced funds for the extensions.

All the contracts expired at the end of June.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth welcomed the contract extensions.