Pat Shange succumbs to Covid after a frustrating year without work

1970s and 80s soul and mbaqanga musician Pat Shange has passed on due to Covid-19 related complications.

Shange, 65, died on Tuesday at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, his wife Patricia Shange confirmed to SowetanLIVE.

The legendary singer who was also a fashionista started complaining about not feeling well on Saturday.

He was rushed to Chiawelo Clinic in Soweto after struggling to breathe.

His condition was stabilised and on Sunday and he was transferred to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for more tests to be done.

Born in Sweetwaters in Pietermaritzburg, Shange started his career with mbaqanga album titled Hlengiwe which was followed by Ngeke Ngikulobolele.

He released a couple of albums before he switched to bubble gum releasing songs such as I am Not Casanova, Sweet Mama, and Undecided Divorce Case among others.

Patricia who had been married to Shange for 33 years defined the late singer and music producer as a bubbly person who was full of life.

“He was a bubbly person and loved jokes. Pat was very loud and loved fashion. He enjoyed arguing I even said to him that he was supposed to be a lawyer. Pat would argue with you even if you are right until you end up feeling that you are the one who is wrong. He was full of jokes and loved music.

“I noticed that lately, Pat was very frustrated by the fact that he could not work due to lockdown. He recently released a mbaqanga album but it did not do well because of what is happening in the country. Not being able to work was really frustrating him.”