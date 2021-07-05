Mobile robot brings joy to Steve Biko's ICU ward

Stevie examines patients and relays reports to doctors

To help improve the treatment of patients during the pandemic, the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria has introduced Stevie, a mobile robot.



The initiative is an interdisciplinary global telemedical collaboration between the faculty of health sciences at the University of Pretoria (UP), the department of critical care at the hospital, the enhanced recovery after intensive care (ERIC)-Tele ICU at Charité Medical University (CU) in Berlin and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI)...