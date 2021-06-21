KwaHlathi diamond rush ‘misguided’

Authorities urge hundreds of miners to stop

The “precious” stones that attracted thousands of people to KwaHlathi, near Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, are not diamonds but quartz crystals and mining them has to stop.



This was the announcement made by the KwaZulu-Natal government yesterday when it released its preliminary report on the stones, which were discovered in the village...