KwaHlathi diamond rush ‘misguided’
Authorities urge hundreds of miners to stop
The “precious” stones that attracted thousands of people to KwaHlathi, near Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, are not diamonds but quartz crystals and mining them has to stop.
This was the announcement made by the KwaZulu-Natal government yesterday when it released its preliminary report on the stones, which were discovered in the village...
