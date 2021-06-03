Rare blue diamond from Cullinan mine set to go on auction in July

A rare 39.34 carat Type IIb blue diamond recovered at Petra Diamonds' Cullinan mine is set to go on auction in July.

Petra said the famed Cullinan Diamond Mine, located at the foothills of the Magaliesberg mountain range, 37km northeast of Pretoria, is renowned as a source of large, high-quality gem diamonds, including Type II stones, as well as being the world’s most important source of very rare blue diamonds.

Petra said the unique geology of the Cullinan kimberlite pipe means that the majority of its diamonds are aged between 3.2 and 1.1 billion years old — spanning a time in the Earth’s history from before the formation of the first major continents to the beginnings of multicellular life.

However, Petra said Type IIb blue diamonds are so rare that their age has not been established.