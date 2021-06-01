Black donors urged to donate stem cells to help save those battling blood cancer

Black blood cancer patients are at a distinct disadvantage due to the low number of registered donors in the database.

That's the word from DKMS Africa — formerly the Sunflower Fund — on the back of World Blood Cancer Day which was observed globally last Friday.

“This is why DKMS Africa urges everyone to register and help grow an ethnically-diverse registry to give patients a better chance of finding a perfect match,” said Alana James, DKMS Africa executive director.

According to Palesa Mokomele, DKMS Africa's head of marketing and communications, “traditionally there has been limited awareness and education in these communities about stem cell donation”.

“DKMS Africa's mission is to grow the numbers by working with local champions who will receive training from DKMS on how to engage their peers on the topic.”

According to a 2020 report by Bristol Myers Squibb, each year, an estimated 1.24 million blood cancer cases occur worldwide, accounting for about 6% of all cancer cases.

The organisation says that while the number of patients suffering from blood cancer is high, stem cell transplants are a viable option in helping to give them a second chance at life.

“We welcome the public to show their support by having discussions about the plight of blood cancer in our country and to register to become stem cell donors as well as inspire others to do the same,” said James.