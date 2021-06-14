'Hunger widely affected students during lockdown'

Loss of study time, lack of access to study resources and not having enough money for food and essential personal items are some of the challenges faced by students during the pandemic.



This was revealed on Monday by Prof Sibusiso Sifunda of Human Science Research Council (HSRC) while briefing minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande on the social impact of the pandemic on youth in post-school education and training sectors...