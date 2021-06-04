Not in vein: New facility takes South Africans through 'journey of the blood'

South Africans who are curious about what happens at blood banks will now be able to experience the process first hand.

Thanks to a new state-of-the-art facility that will allow the public to “walk through” the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) labs — but without physically entering the lab space.

The new facility, which is based at the SANBS’s headquarters in Mount Edgecombe, Durban, is the world’s first “journey of the blood” facility. Its interactive screens and glass ceilings that provide a full view of what happens in the facility from when the blood is donated, to testing and processing, before it is ready to be transfused to sick patients who need blood.

The launch of the facility, which was presided over by SANBS’s chairperson Ansie Ramalho and its CEO Ravi Reddy, will not only raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and transfusion, but also aims to ensure that KZN always has enough blood.

The 7,500m2 building boasts a drone port on its roof and is solar-powered with a borehole water system. It features a restaurant where donors can dine before and after donating blood.