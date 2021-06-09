Law enforcement on high alert against road spikes
Police in inland provinces are on high alert after a spate of incidents in which spikes are placed on the road to force motorists to stop, before they are robbed.
Increased police night patrols and special joint operations between different law enforcement agencies are some of the measures introduced in an effort to curb the crimes...
