Accused pleads guilty for rape, murder of student Ramabulana

Aubrey Manaka has pleaded guilty after confessing to raping and killing college student Precious Ramabulana at Mokomebe in Limpopo in 2019.



In his confession statement which was read out by his attorney Lawrence Manzini in the Limpopo High Court, 29-year-old Manaka said he saw Ramabulana only once when he went to visit his relative in Mokomene, a rural area 60km northeast of Polokwane, and he immediately developed feelings for her...