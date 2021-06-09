Accused pleads guilty for rape, murder of student Ramabulana
Aubrey Manaka has pleaded guilty after confessing to raping and killing college student Precious Ramabulana at Mokomebe in Limpopo in 2019.
In his confession statement which was read out by his attorney Lawrence Manzini in the Limpopo High Court, 29-year-old Manaka said he saw Ramabulana only once when he went to visit his relative in Mokomene, a rural area 60km northeast of Polokwane, and he immediately developed feelings for her...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.