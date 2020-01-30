Suspect in rape and murder of college student Precious Ramabulana appears in court

A Limpopo man accused of several crimes, including the rape and murder of Capricorn TVET College student Precious Ramabulana, 21, has been postponed for further investigation.

Aubrey Manaka appeared briefly in the Morobeng magistrate's court for robbery, housebreaking with intent to rape, and the rape and murder of Ramabulana who was killed in November.

Security at the court had been beefed up with the police's tactical response team manning the main entrance.

Community members and fellow students of the slain Ramabulana came in their numbers, with some carrying placards printed 'Justice for Precious'.

Ramabulana was killed in her rented room in Mokomene outside Polokwane where she was studying at the Ramokgopa campus.