Family blasts 'too lenient' sentence for Kwasa’s murderer

The 20-year sentence handed down to the killer of Wits student Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo has been slammed by her family and by GBV activists.

Viwe Rulumeni, 23, was sentenced in the Butterworth Regional Court on Wednesday, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

Medical student Zozo, 20, was stabbed to death in August 2020. Rulumeni pleaded guilty to the murder in January this year.

