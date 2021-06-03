South Africa

Family blasts 'too lenient' sentence for Kwasa’s murderer

By Ziyanda Zweni and Lulamile Feni - 03 June 2021 - 11:44
The 20-year sentence handed down to the killer of Wits student Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo has been slammed by her family and by GBV activists.
Image: SUPPLIED

Viwe Rulumeni, 23, was sentenced in the Butterworth Regional Court on Wednesday, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

Medical student Zozo, 20, was stabbed to death in August 2020. Rulumeni pleaded guilty to the murder in January this year.

