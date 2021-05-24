'I’m very excited about my new journey': Jerusalema's Nomcebo Zikode on being a goodwill ambassador

Singer-songwriter Nomcebo Zikode has revealed she has embarked on a new journey as a humanitarian that will see her doing her utmost best to serve people from her community.

While the cost of living in SA continues to increase as many low-earning families at times find it hard to make it through the month, Zikode has opened up about how her charity work will lend a helping hand to the people from her hometown Hammaersdale, KwaZulu Natal.

The Jerusalema singer made this announcement in a joint statement with Aidonic on her Instagram where she spoke about how proud she is to be taking such a step in helping others.

Having been named Aidonic’s Goodwill Ambassador, Zikode plans to establish two aid projects in the coming weeks, using Aidonic’s innovation platform and ecosystem that will be delivered in and around her hometown.

“Our efforts will be focused on aiding under-resourced children, elderly nursing homes, and supporting caregivers in less privileged communities,” read parts of the statement. “As a “Goodwill Ambassador”, Nomcebo Zikode shares the values of love, care, and giving and promotes AIDONIC’s vision for humanitarianism, inclusion, and digital innovation for good.”

Read more of the statement below: