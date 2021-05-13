Fake news still drives negative thoughts, says health department

'Hesitance frustrates Covid-19 vaccination efforts'

Hesitance by citizens to take the jab and delays in delivery of vaccines are the main challenges that the country will have to deal with when it enters the second phase of its vaccination programme on Monday.



This is according to the Anban Pillay, director-general of the department of health who outlined government’s vaccination programme during a GEMS (Government Employees Medical Scheme) virtual symposium on Thursday...