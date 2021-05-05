South Africa

Ace Magashule temporarily suspended

The ANC secretary-general has been temporarily suspended, with pay

By Hajra Omarjee - 05 May 2021 - 16:44
Ace Magashule. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ace Magashule. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ace Magashule has been suspended as ANC secretary-general..

In a letter to Magashule, signed by his deputy Jessie Duarte, the ANC said he is suspended temporarily pending the outcome of fraud and corruption charges he is facing.

Magashule was charged for his alleged involvement in fraud and corruption relating to a R255m asbestos project in the Free State under his watch as premier.

While he is suspended, Magashule may not represent the ANC or mobilise structures, he will, however, be entitled to his salary.

Business Day reported on Monday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had the backing of the ANC top six for Magashule to be suspended immediately pending the outcome of his court case.

This was affirmed by an extraordinary decision of the party’s national working committee late on Monday night, which Magashule has support in but Ramaphosa chairs.

omarjeeh@businesslive.co.za

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X