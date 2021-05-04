The ANC National Working Committee (NWC) has given the go-ahead for the suspension of secretary-general Ace Magashule. This comes after the party’s NWC last night instructed the secretary-general’s office to write letters to all members who are affected by the new “step-aside” rule.

NWC members said because Magashule was affected by this decision‚ his deputy Jessie Duarte is expected to draft the letters.

“Those who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes and who have not stepped aside should be suspended in terms of Rule 25.70 of the ANC constitution‚” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said regarding the NWC decision.

“The NWC instructed that the necessary letters must be written to the affected members implementing this decision‚ and outlining the terms and conditions regulating their participation and conduct during the suspension.”

Other leaders who will be affected by the decision include former state security minister Bongani Bongo‚ former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and ANC deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu.

The development is a victory for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s clean-up campaign. He campaigned on an anti-corruption ticket. The decision is expected to spark fierce debate at this weekend’s NEC meeting starting on Saturday.

Magashule’s backers are expected to mount a push back at this meeting. However‚ the decision is expected to be endorsed at the end because the Ramaphosa grouping is in the majority.

The affected members will have to update offices of secretaries in their provinces on their cases monthly and their suspension will be reviewed every six months.

“The affected member must update the relevant secretariat on a monthly basis regarding progress with their case. The decision by a member to step aside will be reviewed by the relevant structure of the organisation every six months‚” Mabe said.

Those who want to appeal will be heard by an appeals panel.

Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE reported this week that the treasurer-general of the ANC‚ Paul Mashatile‚ is running against the clock to formulate the appeal processes on the party’s step-aside resolution.

It is expected that several criminally charged ANC members‚ including Magashule‚ will not vacate their positions voluntarily and would seek to go the appeal route.

Bongo is also said to be heading the appeals route.

