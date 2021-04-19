Five firefighters injured in Cape Town wildfire, extent of blaze revealed

Five firefighters have sustained burn injuries while fighting the wildfire that broke out in Cape Town on Sunday.

No further details about their condition have been provided.

Minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning in the Western Cape Anton Bredell said conditions had deteriorated overnight with the wind picking up strength and fanning the flames.

“The wind speed is expected to increase during the day, which may impact on the deployment of aerial firefighting. The helicopters cannot fly if the wind is too strong and the visibility too poor but the situation will be fully assessed,” he said.

Bredell said more than 250 firefighters from the city, Table Mountain National Park, Working on Fire and Volunteer Wildfire Services remain on the ground.

Precautionary evacuations were carried out in the Vredehoek area on Monday.