Magashule defends RET, stating it's ANC policy

Embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has moved to defend the radical economic transformation (RET) from accusations that it was an organised faction aligned to him, saying it was the party's policy.



This comes as Magashule remains under siege from within the governing party, which has given him 30 days to step aside from his powerful post due to corruption charges against him...