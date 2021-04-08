Universities' Covid-19 infections being contained, officials signal

The ministry of higher education, science and innovation says the cluster investigation team has been conducting Covid-19 screening, contact tracing and testing at 16 residences at the University of Pretoria (UP).

To date, 342 contacts have been identified and 100 students have tested positive, it said.

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande had said on Friday he was concerned about pockets of Covid-19 outbreaks at some tertiary institutions, which had the potential to trigger a third wave of infections.

Investigation teams had been formed by Higher Health — the agency mandated to safeguard student health and wellbeing, the health department, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the National Health Laboratory Services to assist where pockets of infection had emerged at some institutions, he said.

Isolation areas have been set up within UP's main campus.

Higher education spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “Infections are being recorded exclusively in residence. No staff member has been confirmed infected since the outbreak. No student has been hospitalised.