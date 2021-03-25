Government confirms Easter plan under discussion, spells out dates for vaccine rollout

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) is considering proposals on how to manage the spread of the coronavirus over the Easter holidays, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has confirmed.

“The NCCC is considering measures that should be implemented during that period and we cannot discuss the advice provided either by the ministerial advisory committee or the Nat-joint to the NCCC,” said Ntshavheni on Thursday.

She said the plans would look at managing the Easter period, Jewish Passover and Ramadan that will follow afterwards.

“I can't pre-empt the advice and the decisions of the NCCC that will then be recommended to cabinet.

“There are plans on the table that are being considered and when the decisions have been made, we all know as South Africans, the president will convene a 'family meeting' and communicate those decisions,” she said, without giving further details.