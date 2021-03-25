The 32-year-said he feared for his life in jail
Murdered Tshegofatso Pule's boyfriend to apply for fresh bail on new facts
Ntuthuko Shoba, who is accused of ordering the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule, is expected to apply for bail on new facts in the Roodepoort magistrate's court.
Shoba, 32, was denied bail in his previous bid on March 5 after the court found that he failed to illustrate exceptional circumstances to be granted bail. ..
