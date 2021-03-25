South Africa

Two teenagers arrested for the murder of 11-year-old boy

25 March 2021 - 09:53

Police have arrested two teenagers for allegedly killing an 11-year-old boy in Seshego, outside Polokwane, in Limpopo.

The minors, 15, allegedly lured Tibane Mahanyele from Ga-Mamadila on Monday under the pretence that they were going to play soccer, provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said...

