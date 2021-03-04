Ayomidotum's work is attracting attention and buyers
Art student uses trash to fight GBV
Anuoluwapo Ayomidotum is turning waste material into artwork to expose the horrors of gender-based violence (GBV) in society.
Ayomidotum, 21, a final year fine art student at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in Pretoria, has used a creative technique to make visual art that highlights the scourge of GBV by turning waste material into complete master piece of art work...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.