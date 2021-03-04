South Africa

Ayomidotum's work is attracting attention and buyers

Art student uses trash to fight GBV

By Thomo Nkgadima - 04 March 2021 - 10:09

Anuoluwapo Ayomidotum is turning waste material into artwork to expose the horrors of gender-based violence (GBV) in society. 

Ayomidotum, 21, a final year fine art student at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in Pretoria, has used a creative technique to make visual art that highlights the scourge of GBV by turning waste material into complete master piece of art work...

