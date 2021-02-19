Tshegofatso Pule trial: Self-confessed killer says her ex-lover paid him to murder her

In his plea agreement read out by his lawyer, accused Muzikayise Malephane told the court her ex-lover had first offered him R7,000 to kill Pule, but he declined.

He said the man later offered him R20,000 but he still felt the amount was too little.

After an offer of R70,000 was made, Malephane said, he agreed to kill Pule.

Malephane said he had shot Pule and hung her.

He pleaded guilty on Friday morning after he and his legal team had entered into a plea agreement with the state.