Pule's family accuses her suspected killer of delaying tactics

The family of Tshegofatso Pule, who was murdered while she was eight months pregnant, said they remain unfazed by what they have described as delaying tactics by the man accused of murdering her.

Tumisang Katake, Pule's uncle, told reporters after the matter against Muzikayise Malephane, 31, was postponed yesterday that the accused's legal representatives were delaying the inevitable.

The pre-trial conference was postponed in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg after Malephane’s lawyer, Adv Joelene Muir, asked to be given time to make further representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“They can do hundreds of postponements. They can do all they want to play delaying tactics but in the end, the day will come [when the trial will commence]. The fact that they want to supplement their representations with regards to what the NPA has replied to them doesn't really surprise me. These things do happen, but ultimately the day will come,” Katake said confidently.