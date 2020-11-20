Malephane's legal team ask for time to make further representations to NPA
Pule's family accuses her suspected killer of delaying tactics
The family of Tshegofatso Pule, who was murdered while she was eight months pregnant, said they remain unfazed by what they have described as delaying tactics by the man accused of murdering her.
Tumisang Katake, Pule's uncle, told reporters after the matter against Muzikayise Malephane, 31, was postponed yesterday that the accused's legal representatives were delaying the inevitable.
The pre-trial conference was postponed in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg after Malephane’s lawyer, Adv Joelene Muir, asked to be given time to make further representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
“They can do hundreds of postponements. They can do all they want to play delaying tactics but in the end, the day will come [when the trial will commence]. The fact that they want to supplement their representations with regards to what the NPA has replied to them doesn't really surprise me. These things do happen, but ultimately the day will come,” Katake said confidently.
Muir told the court that the NPA responded to their initial representations but that they needed time to consult with Malephane to make supplementary representations.
“The state [NPA] confirmed receiving our representations and responded to them. Upon receiving their response we will need to consult with our client and submit further representations to the state,” Muir said.
Katake said: “Maybe after the consultations with his legal reps he gained more confidence. I would love to know why he was confident but we don't know.”
Judge Ratha Mokgoatheng postponed the matter until December 9.
Pule, from Meadowlands in Soweto, was found hanging from a tree in a veld at Durban Deep on June 5.
Malephane was arrested while returning from Mpumalanga more than a week after Pule's killing that sparked renewed protests against gender-based violence.
