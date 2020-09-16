Tshegofatso Pule 'killer' used girlfriend's car
The man accused of the murder of Tshegofatso Pule allegedly used his girlfriend’s vehicle on the night of the killing and took it to a car wash to have blood stains cleaned.
These new details are contained in an indictment prepared for the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg where 31-year-old Muzikayise Malephane appeared in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Pule, who was eight months pregnant at the time...
