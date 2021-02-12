Girl, 13, strangled to death, dumped in veld with hands tied

A 13-year-old girl was found murdered and dumped in the veld near a village in Limpopo this week, police said.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said neighbours discovered the body of Lerato Ramatsela in the bushes near Thabanaswana village on Wednesday night.

Her hands were tied.

“It is believed that the young girl was tied and strangled to death.”

A 24-year-old man who also lives in the area was arrested at his home after the gruesome discovery.

He is expected to appear in the Tiyani magistrate's court on Friday.