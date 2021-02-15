Humble farmer feeds and teaches the nation
Former furniture rep reaps rewards of hard work
Hardworking livestock farmer Emmanuel Mudau, who started with three goats a few years ago, has attributed his success to the Sowetan, saying he now has buyers beyond the country’s borders.
Sowetan profiled Mudau, 36, from Ha-Ravele in Nzhelele, near Louis Trichardt in Limpopo, on December 9 2019. The newspaper chronicled his journey of how he quit his job as a sales rep at a furniture store in 2009 and ventured into farming...
