Young women set themselves up for farming success
Tsaone Gaseitshubelwe is living her dream in trying to inspire, empower and encourage women to get into farming.
Gaseitshubelwe, 22, is at the forefront of managing and looking after her family’s cattle and sheep. She has started her own piggery farm...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.