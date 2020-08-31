South Africa

Young women set themselves up for farming success

By Mpho Koka - 31 August 2020 - 09:34

Tsaone Gaseitshubelwe is living her dream in trying to inspire, empower and encourage women to get into farming.

Gaseitshubelwe, 22, is at the forefront of managing and looking after her family’s cattle and sheep. She has started her own piggery farm...

