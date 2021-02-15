South Africa

Graduates unfazed by scarce opportunities

Never say die: Job hunters hop on the job creators' lane

By Thomo Nkgadima - 15 February 2021 - 08:49

When graduates Makgotso Lekganyane and Lehutso Serage could not find work months after obtaining their degrees, they had to come up with plans.

Though these two do not know each other and live nearly 200km apart, they have something in common – entrepreneurship...

