State capture commission to ask ConCourt to impose a jail term on Jacob Zuma

The commission of inquiry into state capture will head back to the Constitutional Court to make an application that former president Jacob Zuma be sent to jail for his refusal to appear before it.

In a strongly worded statement, chairperson of the commission deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said Zuma’s decision not to appear before the inquiry was a sign of open defiance.

Zuma was scheduled to appear before the Zondo commission from Monday till Friday.

Before his appearance, the commission obtained an order last month from the Constitutional Court compelling Zuma to present himself before it and be questioned about the evidence that has implicated him over the past five years.

On Monday, Zuma’s lawyers released a statement saying he would not be coming to the commission, a decision he had already communicated in a personal statement on February 1.

“He has no valid and sound reason not to appear before the commission. The commission has taken note that in this type of situation the law makes provision that it may institute what is called contempt of court proceedings…The commission will make an application to the Constitutional Court which made the order that Mr Zuma has defied and seek an order that Mr Zuma is guilty of contempt of court, and if the Constitutional Court reaches that conclusion, then it is in its discretion what to do.