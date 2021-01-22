“We have 48 hours until our next game but we have to get ready‚ we have to be prepared mentally and physically because that’s what is going to count‚” said Truter who has masterminded Swallows’ highly impressive start to the season on their return to the PSL.

“It’s a tough ask to go into Saturday’s game with opponents who have rested an extra day [Sundowns drew their midweek match 0-0 against Bleomfontein Celtic on Tuesday].

“We struggled to put our best XI on the park against Chippa‚ but the players are looking forward to the match against Sundowns because we are fighters. They have a good mentality and hopefully we will see fireworks on the day.”

Truter said he was disappointed by the points dropped against Chippa at home but not with the performance of his players.

“I am very‚ very disappointed with the result‚ the fact that we conceded‚ and didn’t score the extra goal‚” he said.

“We scored an early goal but I think we took our foot off the pedal a little bit. It is also the accumulation of fatigue and tiredness as well.

“We take the point because we remain undefeated but looking at our next opponent‚ you would have wanted to get all the three points against Chippa. But it was not to be.”

Truter missed Lebohang Mokoena against Chippa due to injury and he is hoping that his influential captain responds to treatment to take his place in the starting line-up or at least make the bench.