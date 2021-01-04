Call for health workers to get Russian and Chinese jabs
Nehawu slams government delay on procuring Covid-19 vaccine
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union has criticised the government for delaying the procurement of a Covid-19 vaccine, describing it as a sign that the state is not in touch with reality.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday announced plans to get a vaccine which included that the government was targeting 67% of the population in its strategy to establish herd immunity...
