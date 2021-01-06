South Africa

Officials toil as thousands queue at Beitbridge border post

Mad rush to process Zimbabweans entering SA ahead of travel ban

06 January 2021 - 08:18

Immigration officials, health workers and the army toiled last night trying to process thousands of Zimbabweans trying to get into SA ahead of a 30-day travel ban by their country.

Videos showing thousands of people queuing at Beitbridge border post on the Zimbabwe side circulated on social media. There was no social distancing...

