Officials toil as thousands queue at Beitbridge border post
Mad rush to process Zimbabweans entering SA ahead of travel ban
Immigration officials, health workers and the army toiled last night trying to process thousands of Zimbabweans trying to get into SA ahead of a 30-day travel ban by their country.
Videos showing thousands of people queuing at Beitbridge border post on the Zimbabwe side circulated on social media. There was no social distancing...
