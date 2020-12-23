South Africa

IN PICTURES | Families lose everything as fire rips through block of flats in Johannesburg

23 December 2020 - 13:22
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Families of Newclare in Johannesburg lost everything when a fire ripped through their block of flats in the early hours of Wednesday.
Families of Newclare in Johannesburg lost everything when a fire ripped through their block of flats in the early hours of Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

The joy of the festive season and Christmas has been marred with sorrow for several families of Newclare in Johannesburg after they lost everything when a fire ripped through their block of flats.  

Jolin Meyer, who has lived at the block of flats for 20 years, said she was woken up in the early hours of Wednesday by the sounds of shattering windows.

Meyer lived on the top floor of the flats.

“My room is at the back so I just heard the sounds of windows breaking. I went outside to look for my neighbour and when I pushed her door open, the smoke had already filled her bachelor flat.

“We started knocking on doors of others to alert them about the fire. When the smoke started moving to our flat, I grabbed my three-month-old baby and four other children and rushed downstairs to my cousin.

Residents of Newclare in Johannesburg lost everything when a fire ripped through their block of flats on Wednesday morning.
Residents of Newclare in Johannesburg lost everything when a fire ripped through their block of flats on Wednesday morning.
Image: Supplied

“I couldn’t save anything because the smoke was just too much. All my personal belongings and memories burnt to ashes,” she said.

Meyer said she was heartbroken that she left everything in the blaze.

“I don’t even know how to describe it.”

Devastation after a fire ripped through a block of flats in Newclare, Johannesburg, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Residents had to rush for safety, leaving all their possessions behind.
Devastation after a fire ripped through a block of flats in Newclare, Johannesburg, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Residents had to rush for safety, leaving all their possessions behind.
Image: Supplied

She said the department of social development had offered to temporarily put up Wendy homes for displaced residents. 

City of Johannesburg emergency management services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed that they responded to the blaze in the early hours of this morning.

Mulaudzi said no injuries were reported.

TimesLIVE

Thousand shacks destroyed in Cape Town fire

An estimated 1,000 shacks were destroyed after a fire ripped through Masiphumelele in Cape Town on Thursday.
News
5 days ago

Camps Bay mountain ablaze but fire department says it's under control

Just before 3pm on Thursday, the mountain slopes at Camps Bay, Cape Town, caught alight.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X