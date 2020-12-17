Rapists roam free thanks to SA lab’s huge DNA testing backlog

There is a backlog of 117,736 DNA samples at the government laboratory, which delays justice being served

For the parents of an eight-year-old girl from Gugulethu in the Western Cape, it has been a year of anguish as they want to see the man accused of raping her brought to book. But until DNA samples have been processed the court proceedings are in limbo and the accused on bail.



This case is among the backlog of 117,736 samples at the National Forensic Science Laboratory, something NGOs and crime experts said impacts victims receiving justice...