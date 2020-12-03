Mbatha feels Mothwa will push him to perform better

AmaZulu goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha has welcomed the arrival of Veli Mothwa as he feels it will take him out of his comfort zone.

Mbatha believes Mothwa will bring healthy competition to the club after joining them from Chippa United last week.

For sometime, Mbatha had made the number one jersey at AmaZulu his own, and he believes he was starting to get to a comfort zone.

"There is competition within the team. The club has good goalkeepers now,” Mbatha told Sowetan yesterday. “So it is competition time. I think like a professional athlete, you want to compete. When you compete, you do well. You don’t relax because you know anyone can replace you anytime.

“For me, it is good for the team. Competition is good because it brings out the best in someone. It makes you uncomfortable because you know that at any point, you can be replaced.”