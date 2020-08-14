KZN girl may lose R8m German inheritance because home affairs won't implement court order

An eight-year-old South African girl stands to lose out on an R8m life-changing overseas inheritance because the department of home affairs has refused to comply with a court order to amend her birth certificate.

The order was granted in November last year. Now the attorneys acting for the girl’s mother have launched an urgent application in the Pietermaritzburg high court, seeking to declare the minister and director-general in contempt and putting them on terms to say why they should not be jailed for 30 days or fined.

The child, who hails from a rural area in KwaZulu-Natal, is embroiled in an international inheritance battle for the estate of a wealthy German woman — the mother of deceased Unisa law professor Hans Schulze.

Schulze was involved in a five-year relationship with the child’s mother and, just before he died from cancer early last year, they married in a civil ceremony.

In the initial court application, it was stated that Schultze had adopted the girl in terms of “cultural laws”.

He paid R60,000 lobola at a traditional ceremony and, in terms of Zulu custom, the child was “handed over to him” with the blessing of the extended family, the biological father and traditional leaders and in the presence of an executor of his estate.

The adoption agreement was then reduced to writing.

While it was his intention to formally adopt her, he died, leaving his assets to his wife and the child.

Eight months later, Schulze’s own mother, a widow, died in Germany, leaving behind about €400,000 which was claimed by a local doctor, who alleged he was her life partner.

In terms of German inheritance law, a descendant can inherit, even if they are not named in a will.