Prophet Bushiri and wife skip bail, flee to Malawi for 'safety'

Embattled self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife have allegedly fled to Malawi for their safety, a week after being granted R200,000 bail by the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

Bushiri, his wife Mary, Landiwe Ntlokwana Zethu and Willie Mudolo, are facing charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged R100m investment scheme.

The Bushiris and their co-accused were released on bail last week Wednesday after their arrest last month.

The Bushiris’ bail conditions saw them barred from travelling outside SA and only permitted to travel in Gauteng and North West.

They, along with their co-accused, had to report every Monday and Friday to their nearest police station; were barred from disposing of any property; had to hand over to the state the original title deed to their R5.5m property in Midstream Estate, Centurion; and were barred from threatening witnesses and the investigation and prosecution teams, even while preaching.