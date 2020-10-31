Trio who allegedly defrauded Sars of R8.2m in court

Two men were released on bail while a third accused, a woman, was released on warning after they were charged with allegedly submitting fraudulent tax return claims to Sars on behalf of their companies.

The claims amounted to R8.2m, according to Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Harisi Bukari, 45, Kudzaishe Jamescai Magura, 41, and Christel Pillay, 44, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

“Bukari, the director at Mark Two Electronics in Bezuidenhout Valley in Johannesburg, allegedly submitted fraudulent tax return claims from 2010 to 2014. Sars allegedly suffered a loss of over R2.6m.