The University of Cape Town (UCT) has offered support for seven female students who were allegedly violently attacked by former SRC president Mthobisi Mngomezulu.

It is believed that the university's current SRC secretary-general‚ Azola Krweqe‚ was one of the women who was attacked during an altercation outside a bar in Cape Town.

A video posted on Twitter by Asanda Lobelo‚ the current SRC president‚ purports to show Mngomezulu involved in an altercation with at least one individual. In the video a male voice can be heard saying‚ “Mthombisi! Hitting women! Hitting women! The only thing ... Hitting women!”