For richer or poorer: homeless couple ties the knot in dream wedding

“It’s a day I will never forget. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that our wedding would turn out the way it did. I felt like a queen ... the only thing that I didn’t have to show my royalty is a crown. It still feels so surreal, even now,” said Amber.

Amber, 32, and Daniel, 28, were both living with their parents when they met at a local supermarket in Bishop Lavis.

Daniel, who hopes to become a preacher some day, said he was attracted to Amber the minute he laid his eyes on her, and followed her through the shop to get her contact details. From that day they have been inseparable, and seven months ago, just before the lockdown, they moved into a makeshift shack in Kuils River.

Daniel proposed at a shopping mall in September, and they went to home affairs to book a date to exchange their vows. After sharing the news of their pending marriage with Roode, who runs a soup kitchen and has been feeding them over the past seven months, she set the wheels for the wedding in motion.