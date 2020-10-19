Is ukukotiza an honour or modern-day slavery?

Going to great lengths to be perfect makoti

A man on social media posted an image of a young woman sitting on a reed mat, dressed in a long skirt with a doek covering her hair and a shawl wrapped around her shoulders. His caption for the picture went something like: 'it doesn’t matter how much money a woman has and whatever style of clothing she preferred but the attire in the picture is the only outfit that she couldn’t buy, she’d have to earn it.'



This post set up a heated debate of course which then shone a spotlight on the tradition of ukukotiza, the period of time a woman spends at her in-laws to assimilate into that family. The practice is prevalent in the Nguni culture. ..