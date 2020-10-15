Denosa concerned about hike in Covid-19 cases among nursing students
The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) National Student Movement has raised concerns about the increasing Covid-19 infection rates among student nurses.
The movement’s national chairperson, Nathaniel Mabelebele, said the Northern Cape was leading with no less than 10 student nurses who were currently in quarantine...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.