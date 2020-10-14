Viewers file complaints to BCCSA over 'homophobic jibes' on new show
BCCSA receives 8 complaints over Phat Joe's Cheeky Palate show
Phat Joe is in hot water once again with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) over “homophobic” comments made on his new show.
On Wednesday morning, BCCSA confirmed to Sowetan that it had accepted eight complaints after receiving countless grievances about Phat Joe’s new show Cheeky Palate...
