BCCSA receives 8 complaints over Phat Joe's Cheeky Palate show

Phat Joe is in hot water once again with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) over “homophobic” comments made on his new show.



On Wednesday morning, BCCSA confirmed to Sowetan that it had accepted eight complaints after receiving countless grievances about Phat Joe’s new show Cheeky Palate...