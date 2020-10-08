Truter gets 10 years after plea bargain with state
Hawks hail imprisonment of VBS looter
The conviction and imprisonment of former VBS Mutual Bank chief financial officer (CFO) Philip Truter yesterday is an indication of a watertight case against the bank’s alleged looters.
This is according to Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi, who was yesterday speaking after the state achieved its first conviction in the looting of over R2bn at VBS...
